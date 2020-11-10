Apple announces 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance and longer battery thanks to M1 chip

Apple today unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the Apple M1 chip, replacing the previous Intel x86 models. Apple retained the same $1299 price point for the notebook.

The 8-core CPU offers up to 2.8x faster performance compared with the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro. Thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, twice the previous quoted figure.

Apple says the 13-inch MacBook Pro compares favourably to Windows laptops in its class, offering up to 3x better performance.

The M1 chip also brings the Neural Engine for high-speed machine learning compute. Apple called it the world’s fastest compact pro notebook for ML tasks.

Apple also added its ‘studio quality’ mic array to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and upgraded the webcam through improvements to the image signal processor.

The new machine also features two USB-C ports that support USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4, allowing the computer to drive the 6K Pro Display XDR at full resolution.

However, one possible downside: it appears this new MacBook Pro will only be available with 16 GB of RAM.

The new MacBook Pro is available to order today, and will start shipping next week.

