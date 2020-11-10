Apple unveils all-new MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon M1 chip

During its “One more thing” event today, Apple has officially announced an all-new MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon. The new MacBook Air is Apple’s first laptop to be powered by in-house processors rather than Intel. Head below for live updates on the new MacBook Air.

Apple Silicon in the new MacBook Air is a major upgrade, bringing improved performance, battery life, and efficiency. These are the improvements that Apple is emphasizing during its event today. The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 processor and features up to 18 hours of battery life.

Thunderbolt and USB 4

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 2TB SSD

Silent Design

5x faster graphics

3.5x faster CPU

WiFi 6

The new MacBook Air features a fan-less design and starts at $999. It is available to order today from Apple’s website today and will be available on November 17.

The base configuration includes:

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine

8GB unified memory

256GB SSD storage

Retina display with True Tone

Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

And the $1,249 configuration includes:

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine

8GB unified memory

512GB SSD storage

Retina display with True Tone

Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

You can upgrade to 16GB of RAM and all the way up to 2TB of SSD storage as well.

