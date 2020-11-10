Apple unveils all-new MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon M1 chip

During its “One more thing” event today, Apple has officially announced an all-new MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon. The new MacBook Air is Apple’s first laptop to be powered by in-house processors rather than Intel. Head below for live updates on the new MacBook Air.
Apple Silicon in the new MacBook Air is a major upgrade, bringing improved performance, battery life, and efficiency. These are the improvements that Apple is emphasizing during its event today. The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 processor and features up to 18 hours of battery life.
- Thunderbolt and USB 4
- Up to 16GB of RAM
- Up to 2TB SSD
- Silent Design
- 5x faster graphics
- 3.5x faster CPU
- WiFi 6
The new MacBook Air features a fan-less design and starts at $999. It is available to order today from Apple’s website today and will be available on November 17.
The base configuration includes:
- Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine
- 8GB unified memory
- 256GB SSD storage
- Retina display with True Tone
- Magic Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
And the $1,249 configuration includes:
- Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine
- 8GB unified memory
- 512GB SSD storage
- Retina display with True Tone
- Magic Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
You can upgrade to 16GB of RAM and all the way up to 2TB of SSD storage as well.
Follow along in our Apple Event News Hub for all of the latest news today, including additional details on Apple Silicon and more.
Updating…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.