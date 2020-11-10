Apple’s “One more thing” special event is all set for November 10 and there’s already a live stream placeholder on its YouTube channel. Read on for how to watch Apple’s November Mac event on any device, how to set an event reminder, and everything we’re expecting.
Apple’s “One more thing” event is an exciting one as it’s the third unveiling from the company since September and will reveal the first wave of Apple Silicon Macs.
We’re expecting the MacBook lineup to be the first to gain the custom A-series chips including the 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro, and at some point the 16-inch Pro too. We also expect to hear about the macOS 11 Big Sur launch and more.
- Apple November event preview: Apple Silicon MacBook Air and Pro, Big Sur release, more
- Rumor: 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air likely first Apple Silicon Macs
- Bloomberg: Apple to announce three new MacBooks with Apple Silicon at next week’s event
How to watch Apple’s November Mac event on YouTube and more
Don’t forget you can set a reminder for Apple’s November 10 event that starts at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET on YouTube by heading here and clicking the “Set Reminder” button.
- Watch with the live stream embed below
- Watch on Apple’s YouTube channel here
- Watch on Apple’s Events website
- Watch on the Apple TV app on any supported device
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.