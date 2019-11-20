Make someone’s holiday: Apple unwraps 2019 holiday gift guide

It’s that time of year again. Not just picture-taking season, but time to check out the Apple Store for the perfect gifts for family and friends. Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Apple has published its 2019 holiday gift guide following last week’s redecorating of retail stores around the world with new holiday artwork.

As is tradition, Apple’s guide offers suggested gift pairings and popular accessories to put a bow on. Featured this year are AirPods and the new AirPods Pro, sure to be on everyone’s list.

Apple is also highlighting seasonal colors for the latest Apple Watch Series 5 bands, Apple Watch Studio, and iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio. Joining the accessories are quick and easy home purchases like HomePod and Apple TV 4K.

New this year, Apple is promoting its latest services as perfect digital gifts. 2019’s guide calls out Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Music. And to pay for those services? How about Apple Card?

Apple doesn’t typically offer deep discounts or extended holiday sales at this time of year, but if you choose to pick up a gift from Apple online or in an Apple Store from November 15 – December 25, you can return it for free if you initiate the return by January 8, 2020.

The launch of Apple’s holiday gift guide follows redecorating and seasonal shirt changes at Apple Stores across the world. Look for themed graphics and new displays in your local store. Retail art direction mirrors the design of the online gift guide, with snowflakes made of AirPods Pro, wreaths of Apple Watches, and more. Classic Stores include a Feature Bay with a gift-wrapped Apple logo highlighting great gifts.

If you’re planning a shopping trip at this time of year, make sure to use the Apple Store app to check your local store for special hours and closures, especially on Thanksgiving. Apple is also promoting the ease of shopping with Apple Pay with a holiday guide and list of major accepted locations.

If you spot holiday decorations or promotions at your local store, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

