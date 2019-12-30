As 2019 comes to a close, your Instagram feed is likely full of year-in-review posts from people showcasing their most popular images of the year. If you’re looking to create and share your own Instagram top 9 before the end of the year, here’s how to do it.

As you’ve scrolled through your Instagram feed over the last week, you’ve likely seen a “top 9” post from the friends and celebrities you follow. Essentially, this breaks down your top 9 Instagram posts in terms of likes and creates a sleek grid-like image that you can share to all of your followers.

Despite the trend’s popularity, you still can’t create a top 9 collage natively in the Instagram app. Instead, it’s a feature that third-party developers have jumpstarted. Here’s how to create yours with a third-party app.

How to create your Instagram Top 9

One of the best and most popular apps for creating your Instagram Top 9 is “Top Nine” from Beta Labs. First, you need to download the app from the App Store for free. From there, the app will ask you for your Instagram username. Enter it and select “continue.” Next, the app will ask you for your email address. If you have a dedicated “junk” email address, I would suggest using that one here (or you can enter something completely random).

After you’ve entered your email address, the app will generate your Instagram top 9 grid based on your most liked posts of the year. You’ll see a “Top Nine” watermark over your grid, but you can remove this with a $2.99 in-app purchase if you so desire.

To share your top 9 grid to Instagram, tap the “Share” button in the “Top Nine” app and either save the photo to your Photos library or share it directly to your Instagram Stories. If you save it to your Photos library, you can upload it to Instagram like you would any other image.

Other options exist for creating your Instagram year in review. You can try the “Top Nine” website as well as this “Best Nine” website. The latter of the two does not require you to enter an email address, but rather works solely with your Instagram username.

Last but not least, after you generate your Instagram top 9, use Beta Labs’ “Forget Me” tool via this link. Beta Labs says using this tool will “delete all data associated” with your account.

One final piece of advice: Be wary of any apps that require you to sign in to your Instagram account. These top 9 images can be generated without that access, as you can see with the services we mentioned above.

