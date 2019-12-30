Monday’s best deals include markdowns on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, plus a new iPhone sale at Woot from $125, and a new Anker promotion at Amazon. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

Take $69 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon is currently taking $69 off various 10.2-inch iPad models, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One notable standout is the Wi-Fi 128 GB configuration at $360. That’s down from the usual $429 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable at present. It includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8 MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Need more power? Amazon is still taking $199 off various 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You can check out the entire sale right here for all of our top picks.

iPhone one-day sale starts at $125

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $125. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $475 or the larger XS Max starting at $550. As a comparison, you would have paid at least $999 here, and today’s deals are $25 less than our mention earlier this month. Both devices offer a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7 MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Shop the rest of the sale for more.

Anker New Year sale

Anker has kicked off its New Years’ sale with a handful of notable deals on smartphone and Mac accessories. Our top pick is the ZOLO Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds for $30. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low by $20. Forget about paying for pricey AirPods, the ZOLO Liberty Earbuds deliver eight hours of playtime and an IPX5 sweatproof design for a fraction of the cost. It’s a great way to score truly wireless headphones without breaking the bank.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: Taking vinyl to the next level [Video]

Headphone Stand Buying Guide: Give your new (or old) cans a nice home [Video]

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: Record anywhere to iOS or USB [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: