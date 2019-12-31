AirPods Pro returns to Amazon all-time low while Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off. iPad mini 5 also sees a notable discount. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro drop to $235

Amazon is currently offering Apple AirPods Pro for $235. Down from $249, today’s offer is right at the lowest we’ve seen to date and matches our previous mention. If you missed out on picking up a pair of Apple’s latest earbuds over the holidays, now is another chance to score a discount on the coveted accessory.

Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with a new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5 hours of listening per charge, or 24 hours when using the redesigned charging case. Learn more in our recent hands-on review.

Take $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB in space gray for $2,549. That’s a $250 savings from the regular rate at Best Buy and other retailers, along with a match of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

iPad mini 5 catches $40 discount

Amazon is currently taking $40 off Apple’s iPad mini 5, bringing the Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB model down to $639. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Nearly every other retailer is charging full price at this time.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

