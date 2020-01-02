Best Buy’s Apple event takes $999 off MacBook Pro, plus deals on Powerbeats Pro and a new Twelve South sale at Amazon. Head below for all of our top picks and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Apple shopping event takes $999 off MacBook Pro

Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping Event to start 2020 highlighted by deals on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. Leading the way is Best Buy’s MacBook Pro promotion, which takes up to $999 off various models. Our top pick is the 15-inch version with 1TB of storage for $2,800. That’s $999.01 off the original price and the best we’ve seen by $200. Notable features include a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Check the rest of today’s sale here.

Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design

Amazon offers Apple’s Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Powerbeats Pro deliver the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair and you can enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Swing by our hands-on review for more.

Twelve South New Year’s sale

Amazon has a number of discounts on Twelve South products this morning, headlined by the BookArc for MacBooks at $46. It regularly sells for $60 with today’s deal matching our previous mentions and is the best price out there by roughly $10. Twelve South’s stylish MacBook dock delivers a matching silver or space gray design made of aluminum. It’s particularly ideal for clamshell mode setups where having a dependable MacBook dock is essential. Find even more Twelve South deals here.

