Thursday deals: MacBook Pro $999 off, Powerbeats Pro return to $200, more

- Jan. 2nd 2020 9:03 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Best Buy’s Apple event takes $999 off MacBook Pro, plus deals on Powerbeats Pro and a new Twelve South sale at Amazon. Head below for all of our top picks and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Apple shopping event takes $999 off MacBook Pro

Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping Event to start 2020 highlighted by deals on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. Leading the way is Best Buy’s MacBook Pro promotion, which takes up to $999 off various models. Our top pick is the 15-inch version with 1TB of storage for $2,800. That’s $999.01 off the original price and the best we’ve seen by $200. Notable features include a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Check the rest of today’s sale here.

Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design

Amazon offers Apple’s Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Powerbeats Pro deliver the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair and you can enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Swing by our hands-on review for more.

Twelve South New Year’s sale

Amazon has a number of discounts on Twelve South products this morning, headlined by the BookArc for MacBooks at $46. It regularly sells for $60 with today’s deal matching our previous mentions and is the best price out there by roughly $10. Twelve South’s stylish MacBook dock delivers a matching silver or space gray design made of aluminum. It’s particularly ideal for clamshell mode setups where having a dependable MacBook dock is essential. Find even more Twelve South deals here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: Is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: Taking vinyl to the next level [Video]

Headphone Stand Buying Guide: Give your new (or old) cans a nice home [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Deals

Deals
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author