Today’s best deals include HomePod on sale from $190, plus Apple Watch Series 5 up to $70 off, and Samsung all-metal flash drives. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple HomePod packs AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control

Trusted seller Mac Sales is currently offering Apple HomePod in both colors from $190. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is $10 under the widespread Black Friday discount and comes within $2 of the best we’ve tracked throughout the preceding holiday season. With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music, and more, HomePod is a compelling smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Or if you have two, they can be paired for stereo playback. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Take up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for up to $70 off high-end GPS + Cellular models. Entry-level GPS configurations are up to $30 off. Browse through the entire selection of each to see everything on sale. As a comparison, today’s deal is within $10 of the best we saw at Amazon over the holidays, and retailers like Best Buy are charging full price. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart-rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings toward good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Samsung BAR Flash Drives sport an all-metal design

Amazon is now offering various Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drives from $8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout capacity is the 64 GB model at $13, which is down from the usual $17 price tag at Best Buy and other retailers. Most of today’s deal equates a 33% savings. You can browse through all of the available capacities right here. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives go beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 300 MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on the go.

