LG bringing Apple TV app to 2018 and newer TVs this year

LG has announced that it is adding support for Apple’s TV app to its webOS smart TV platform. This means that owners of LG smart TVs will soon be able to access Apple TV+, iTunes content, and more without using an Apple TV or other streaming accessory.

LG says that the Apple TV app will be available on its newest 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs, as well as on 2018 and 2019 models. With the Apple TV app, LG TV users will be able to stream Apple TV+, view their Apple TV Channels, access their existing iTunes video library, and buy and rent new films and TV shows from iTunes.

LG explains:

New for 2020, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe and watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels as well as access their iTunes video library and buy or rent more than 100,000 films and TV shows. Customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year.

Apple originally announced that the TV app would be available on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, and Sony. Up until today’s announcement from LG, the only smart TVs to roll out support for the TV were from Samsung.

It’s also nice to see LG adding the Apple TV to smart TVs from 2018. Much to the ire of many users, the company has limited AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its 2019 and newer TVs, citing technical limitations. Unfortunately, there’s no timetable on when LG will add the Apple TV app to 2018 and 2019 TVs, with the company only promising a release sometime “this year” and not offering specific details on supported models.

LG’s 2020 line up of TVs includes support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, as well. The 2020 LG lineup includes 8K TVs ranging from 65 inches to 88 inches, and you can find all of the details on that in our full coverage here.

