ShiftCam has been making add-on lens cases for iPhones since 2017, with existing models available from the iPhone 7/8 on. The company has now announced its latest versions for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 model adds a 180-degree fisheye lens, 10x macro for close-ups and a circular polarizer to control reflections on water and reduce glare on bright days, while the Pro models go further …

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models offer four lenses plus a circular polarizer:

180-degree fisheye

4x telephoto

10x macro

20x macro

Circular Polarizer

There are of course plenty of clip-on lenses for iPhones from companies like Aukey, Moment and Olliclip. ShiftCam argues that its case system offers two benefits over these. First, you always have the lenses with you. Second, they are faster and easier to use as you just select the appropriate base camera in the Camera app and then slide the matching lens over.

For the 4x telephoto, for example, this slides over the normal 2x telephoto lens, while the 180-degree fisheye slides over the ultrawide lens.

The drawback, of course, is that you have a relatively bulky and somewhat ugly case on your phone, so the attractiveness of the ShiftCam case will depend on how often you expect to use the extra lenses.

The quality of add-on lenses varies hugely, but ShiftCam has won both Reddot and CES innovation awards.

The iPhone 11 3-in-one case costs $64.99, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases each cost $74.99. None of these qualify for free shipping, so Amazon Prime members might want to wait until they show up on Amazon.

ShiftCam cases are also available for the following iPhone models:

