Olloclip aims to enhance iPhone 11 photography with new external lens systems

Olloclip is out today with its new external camera lens systems for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max with the goal of improving the shots the already great cameras can produce.

Olloclip launched the new external lens system bundles on its website today.

Included with the new systems are telephoto, fish eye, and macro lenses as well as the clip attachment and a Bluetooth shutter button remote. The clip and lenses work for both the rear-facing and TrueDepth Camera on the front of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

The clip attaches to iPhone 11 smartphones without a case or with a compatible Olloclip case. So keep in mind you won’t be able to use an existing case while using the Olloclip camera system.

Olloclip iPhone 11 lens system features:

All Olloclip lenses work with all of our clips.

Multi-element coated glass optics deliver premium image quality.

Our patented lens system attaches and aligns instantly.

Aligns with front and rear-facing cameras.

Works with most camera apps.

The new Olloclip bundles are available for a discounted price of $129 at launch (reg. $158) for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Check out more from Olloclip on the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

