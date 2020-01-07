Hands-on: Brydge’s Pro+ keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro and standalone iPadOS Trackpad

We learned last week that Brydge is set to launch its popular iPad Pro keyboard with a built-in trackpad. The company was showing off the new Pro+ iPad Pro at CES today and we were able to go hands-on with it just at pre-orders have opened up. We also got a look at the iPadOS Trackpad, a highly portable standalone option.

Brydge announced that pre-orders for the Pro+ for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are now open with the former priced at $199 and the latter going for $229.

We’ve been impressed with Brydge’s iPad keyboards over the years and the new Pro+ brings all of the attributes of what makes those products great and adds a built-in trackpad for an even more seamless and productive experience.

I was able to check it out in person on the CES show floor and it’s easy to recommend as a great way to enhance your iPad experience whether you want to use a trackpad with your iPad occasionally or every day.

In addition to the new Pro+ with integrated trackpad, Brydge also showed off the upcoming iPadOS Trackpad. It’s a neat ultra-portable trackpad that offers solid functionality without having to worry about the bulk of carrying around something like Apple’s Magic Trackpad.

It has a space gray finish, USB-C, and a great build quality just like Brydge’s other products. No firm release date on the iPadOS Trackpad just yet, but the company notes it will be coming soon.

