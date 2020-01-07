Tuesday’s best deals include the mophie Qi charge pad, UE’s popular WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker, and Alienware gaming displays. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad

Amazon offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Qi Charge Pad for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at $112. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $140, and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since the fall. Apple missed the boat on its own Qi charging solution, so mophie is picking up the slack with a 3-in-1 device that can power all of your essentials. It offers up to 7.5 W speeds wirelessly, ensuring that there is enough power to go around. This is an easy and effective way to simplify your nightly charging routine.

UE WONDERBOOM starts your winter parties for $38

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $38. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but trends around $60 these days. This is also $2 less than our previous mention. UE’s WONDERBOOM is perfect for year-round parties with its compact size and 10 hours of battery life. Bright colors and a 360-degree design make it an ideal companion during the warmer months and plenty of fun during the winter as well. Its small footprint makes it easy to tote along wherever adventures take you. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Upgrade your workstation with these monitors

Amazon is offering the Alienware 27-inch 1080p 240 Hz FreeSync Monitor for $350. Down from its $450 list price, Dell currently has it on sale for $420, and this is a match for its all-time low. This monitor is built for those who want the highest refresh rate possible in a consumer-grade display. Offering a 240 Hz refresh rate, this screen displays four times the amount of frames than a traditional monitor. You’ll get one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports with this monitor.

