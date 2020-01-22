9to5Rewards: Apple Watch Series 5 giveaway + 15% off Longvadon luxury Watch straps

For the next two weeks readers will have their final chance to win an Apple Watch Series 5 thats to our sponsor Longvadon, makers of high quality leather straps for all Apple Watch series. You can also still grab 15% off the company’s premium Apple Watch bands with our coupon code 9TO5MAC15.

Head below to enter the giveaway.

Longvadon creates luxury watch bands for Apple Watch series 1-5, with a fine bovine leather and an extremely soft, genuine suede lining. All straps from Longvadon are comprised from an adaptable padding which allows the band to retain the shape of the users wrist.

For a limited time readers can buy 2 watch bands & get the 3rd watch band free

Longvadon makes sure to incorporate high quality materials on the hardware side as well. Engineered from a high-grade 316L stainless steel, the company provides multiple finishes to match Apple Watch models in Gold, Silver or Space Grey.

And don’t forget to take advantage of our exclusive promo for 15% off with our coupon code 9TO5MAC15 at checkout.

How to enter:

Enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Longvadon’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters for your chance chance to win Apple Watch Series 5 (2019, Silver Aluminum Case with Sport Band, 40MM). Entries are open until Feb 3, 2019. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple Watch Series 5 Giveaway

