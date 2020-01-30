Apple Watch: How to see your heart rate history

Jan. 30th 2020

0

Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Follow along for how to see your heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, and variability across days, months, and years.

Even when you’re not tracking a workout with Apple Watch, it takes heart rate readings in the background to measure resting and walking heart rates. Apple describes how it works in a support document:

Apple Watch measures your heart rate throughout the day when you’re still, and periodically when you’re walking (Apple Watch Series 1 or later). Since Apple Watch takes these background readings based on your activity, the time between these measurements will vary. Apple Watch also calculates a daily resting rate and walking average by correlating background heart rate readings with accelerometer data when sufficient background readings are available.

So with all your great heart rate data already saved, let’s look at how to see it all. Whether you want to share it with your doctor or just want to see for yourself, we’ll start with viewing heart rate data on Apple Watch, then look at how to see even more heart rate data on iPhone.

On Apple Watch:

  1. Head to the Heart Rate app on your Apple Watch to see daily data
  2. You’ll see your current heart rate. Swipe or scroll down with the Digital Crown
  3. Now you can see your resting rate, walking average, workout heart rate, and heart rate recovery data

How to see heart rate history Apple Watch

On iPhone:

  1. Checking your heart rate history captured by Apple Watch on iPhone gives you the most data
  2. Open the Health app on your iPhone
  3. Tap the Browse tab in the bottom right corner, then Heart
  4. On the main page you’ll see the various heart rate categories. Tap one to see your history
  5. At the top, you can change the data window between hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly (H, D, W, M, Y)
  6. Toward the bottom, you’ll see heart rate highlights

Further down you’ll see more data like ECG results, blood pressure readings, and low/high/irregular heart rate notifications.

Here’s how all this looks on iPhone:

How to see heart rate history Apple Watch iPhone walkthrough 1

In each of the different heart rate categories, toggle between the H, D, W, M, Y options to see your heart rate data over time.

It’s interesting to be able to connect the dots looking backward and use that moving forward to help with managing stress and being more mindful, etc.

For example, in my data below there was a spike in my resting heart rate in March when I was moving from Utah to Indiana, and another during the holidays in December 😅.

How to see heart rate history Apple Watch iPhone walkthrough 2

Also shown above in the second and third screenshots, if you swipe down from the main Heart screen in the health app, you can see highlights and at the bottom ECG, blood pressure data, and heart rate notifications.

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
