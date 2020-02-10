Ditto for Apple TV update adds digital signage mode with free templates, more

Ditto for Apple TV offers robust features like simultaneous screen mirroring from up to four devices. Now Ditto is getting an update that lets customers use it for digital signage and is including free templates.

Ditto developer Squirrels LLC announced the news in a press release today:

“We redefined Ditto without sacrificing what made it great,” Squirrels CEO and co-founder Andrew Gould said. “We gave people a way to make use of all their displays, all the time. People only used Ditto to screen mirror before. Now, Ditto is active even when you’re not presenting. The transition from displaying digital signage to screen mirroring on demand is seamless and intuitive to maintain the simplicity people love about Ditto.”

The update will let Ditto users upload any PNG, JPEG, GIF, and MP4 files as well as make use of free, included customizable digital signage templates.

“We wanted everyone to have access to captivating, visually appealing digital signage,” Gould said. “That’s why we created templates. You don’t need a graphic designer to create something that looks good. We’ll continue adding to the current selection of templates to give people more options.”

Along with that new change, Squirrels highlighted that Apple TV running Ditto can be used to display emergency alerts.

Admins can create and deploy custom alerts or integrate with the Common Alert Protocol (CAP), an international standard for sending public alerts and warnings, to automatically disseminate emergency notifications to all their displays.

