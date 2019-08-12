Ditto tvOS Receiver app enables simultaneous mirroring of up to 4 devices to Apple TV from iOS, macOS, Android, Windows

Wireless presentation software developer, Squirrels, is out today with a new application for Apple TV to offer enhanced screen mirroring from almost any device. The Ditto tvOS Receiver app allows mirroring of up to four devices at a time from iOS, macOS, Chrome OS, Windows, and Android.

Coming as an expansion of its Ditto screen mirroring software, the Ditto Receiver app for tvOS greatly expands the set top box’s mirroring capabilities.

Apple TV owners can now screen mirror multiple device types and up to four devices simultaneously with the new Ditto tvOS Receiver app, a first-of-its-kind technology. Ditto is a wireless presentation software made by Squirrels LLC, the creator of popular screen mirroring technology including AirParrot and Reflector.

Squirrels CEO and co-founder, Andrew Gould, noted that its customers loved being able to share the screens of multiple devices (and platforms) at once in its Relfector app and asked for it to come to Apple TV.

“That’s not natively possible with AirPlay, so we developed a new screen mirroring technology to make it a reality. That technology is also what allows users to mirror non-Apple devices to Apple TV for the first time.”

While the new Ditto Receiver app for Apple TV may be great for busineses, educational institutions, etc. it could be handy for pesonal use as well.

Ditto tvOS Receiver is a free download from the App Store but it does require a Ditto subscription after a 30-day free trial. The service runs $16/month or $150/year.

