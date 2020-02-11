Apple hires Warner Music executive to lead Apple Music strategic initiatives

Apple has hired a former Warner Music executive to lead part of its Apple Music team. As first reported by Reuters, Jeff Bronikowski is joining Apple as the company’s global head of strategic music initiatives.

Bronikowski made the announcement on LinkedIn last night, saying that he’ll be working with the Apple Music team. He’ll be based in New York City, but also spending time in Culver City and Cupertino:

Super excited to start my new role at Apple today, Global Head of Strategic Music Initiatives. I’m looking forward to working with Apple Music’s amazing team of old friends as well as the new ones to be made.

Prior to joining Apple Music this month, Bronikowski served as a senior vice president at Warner Music Group. He focused on global business development and new technology and innovation at Warner, according to his LinkedIn. He previously worked at The Echo Nest, which was acquired by Spotify, as well as IAC and Tribeca Shortlist.

Apple Music faces increasing competition from Spotify, which continues to expand its focus on original content and podcasting. Apple Music currently has over 60 million paying users, which compares to Spotify’s roughly 125 million subscribers.

Apple has not provided an update on Apple Music subscribers since last June, so it’s possible that the service is now closer to 70 million users or even higher. Apple Music is currently led by Peter Stern, a top lieutenant of Eddy Cue who oversees all Services.

