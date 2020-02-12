Stacktrace Podcast 070: “Crazy speculation town”

- Feb. 12th 2020 10:00 am PT

0

John and Rambo share their experiences of building apps using SwiftUI, talk about new Mac apps that they love, and discuss what the newly found references to AMD CPUs in macOS might mean. Also, animations, Nintendo 64 copy protection, and thoughts about being a “digital nomad”.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139  (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.

Hosts:

Links

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author