Stacktrace Podcast 070: “Crazy speculation town”

John and Rambo share their experiences of building apps using SwiftUI, talk about new Mac apps that they love, and discuss what the newly found references to AMD CPUs in macOS might mean. Also, animations, Nintendo 64 copy protection, and thoughts about being a “digital nomad”.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/WoULUFRPGs_StacktraceEp70.mp3

Links

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: