Stacktrace Podcast 070: “Crazy speculation town”

John and Rambo share their experiences of building apps using SwiftUI, talk about new Mac apps that they love, and discuss what the newly found references to AMD CPUs in macOS might mean. Also, animations, Nintendo 64 copy protection, and thoughts about being a “digital nomad”.
Links
- Rambo’s dotSwift talk about MVC
- Swift by Sundell episode with Josh Shaffer
- Diagrams app
- NetNewsWire
- New references to AMD processors in macOS
- Reversing the Nintendo 64 CIC
- Star Trek: The Next Generation In 40 Hours
- Rambo’s BA: Swiftable talk about animations
