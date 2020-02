Stacktrace Podcast 070: “Crazy speculation town”

John and Rambo share their experiences of building apps using SwiftUI, talk about new Mac apps that they love, and discuss what the newly found references to AMD CPUs in macOS might mean. Also, animations, Nintendo 64 copy protection, and thoughts about being a “digital nomad”.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories how-tos , and subscribe to our YouTube channel