Feral Interactive has announced that the award-winning World War II strategy game Company of Heroes is now available for the iPad. A video trailer can be seen below…

Company of Heroes is the critically acclaimed and enduringly popular World War II game that redefined real-time strategy with a compelling combination of fast-moving campaigns, dynamic combat environments, and advanced squad-based tactics.

Command two crack companies of American soldiers and direct an intense campaign in the European Theater of Operations starting with the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.

Tailored to and optimised for iPad, Company of Heroes features an intuitive user interface for rapid execution of advanced real-time tactics in the heat of battle.

Direct squads of US troops against the mighty German Wehrmacht through 15 gritty missions based on some of the most challenging fighting of World War II.

Destructible environments let you exploit the battlefield to your best advantage.

High-resolution graphics optimised for the Retina screen of the iPad.

The classic desktop game, available as a premium app. Download missions and skirmish maps at no extra cost.