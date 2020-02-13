Feral Interactive has announced that the award-winning World War II strategy game Company of Heroes is now available for the iPad. A video trailer can be seen below…
Company of Heroes is the critically acclaimed and enduringly popular World War II game that redefined real-time strategy with a compelling combination of fast-moving campaigns, dynamic combat environments, and advanced squad-based tactics.
Command two crack companies of American soldiers and direct an intense campaign in the European Theater of Operations starting with the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.
Tailored to and optimised for iPad, Company of Heroes features an intuitive user interface for rapid execution of advanced real-time tactics in the heat of battle.
Direct squads of US troops against the mighty German Wehrmacht through 15 gritty missions based on some of the most challenging fighting of World War II.
Destructible environments let you exploit the battlefield to your best advantage.
High-resolution graphics optimised for the Retina screen of the iPad.
The classic desktop game, available as a premium app. Download missions and skirmish maps at no extra cost.
First released for Windows back in 2006, Wikipedia notes that it won multiple awards at the time.
- PC Gamer: Game of the Year 2006
- GameSpy: PC Game of 2006, Best Sound, Best PC Strategy Game, Best PC Multiplayer
- Satellite Awards: Outstanding Puzzle/Strategy Game
- GameSpot: Best PC Game 2006, Best Strategy Game
- IGN: PC Game of 2006, Best PC Strategy Game, Best Use of Sound on PC, Best Online PC game
- Game Critics Awards: Best Strategy Game
- GameSpot: 2005 Best PC Game of Show; Best Strategy Game of Show; Best Overall Game of Show
- IGN: Runner-up, Best Strategy Game (PC), Runner-up, Technological Excellence (PC
- GameSpy: Best of E3
- Interactive Achievement Awards: Strategy Game of the Year
The game runs on a wide range of iPads, but requires iOS 13.1 or later and at least 6GB of free storage, with 8GB recommended.
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7″, 12.9″)
- iPad Pro (2nd generation: 10.5″, 12.9″)
- iPad Pro (3rd generation: 11″, 12.9″)
Company of Heroes is available from the App Store for $13.99.
