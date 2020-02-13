Linksys says HomeKit support is coming to Velop routers ‘in the next several days’

Linksys has announced today that it will soon start adding HomeKit support to its Velop line of routers. While specific information is unclear, the company says the software updates will begin to roll out “in the next several days.”

As first spotted by HomeKit News, once your Velop system updates, the Linksys application on iOS will prompt you to add your router to the Home app. Linksys explains that all of your Velop nodes must be trio-band in order to use HomeKit:

We’re rolling out a firmware update to your Velop system in the next several days. Once your system updates, the next time you open the Linksys app, it will invite you to link with Apple Home. All of your Velop nodes must be tri-band for this integration to work.

This means that if you have the WHW0301, WHW0302, and WHW0303 routers from Linksys or the Velop system sold at Apple Stores, you’ll be able to take advantage of HomeKit support. The tri-band 3-pack WHW0303 goes for just under $400 at Amazon.

At WWDC last year, Apple announced that HomeKit would soon be supported by routers from Eero, Linksys, and Charter Spectrum. While support from Eero appears imminent, it now looks like Linksys might be the first manufacturer to follow through on their commitment.

The many benefits of HomeKit-enabled routers will be security-related, such as the ability to firewall off accessories, preventing them from accessing your entire network. Apple describes it as the ability to “enhance security by monitoring the network activity of your Home accessories and preventing unsafe connections.”

If you’re a Linksys Velop owner, let us know when you receive the update down in the comments.

