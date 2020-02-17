Popular habit tracking app Streaks now available on the Mac

One of my favorite apps for iPhone is the to-do list and habit tracking app Streaks. The premise is that it helps you automatically track goals and keep your habits, whether they be fitness and health related or other tasks you regularly complete. This week, Streaks is expanding from iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to the Mac.

The purpose of Streaks is to help keep you motivated to complete a task on a regular basis, such as daily, weekly, or a certain number of times per week. Example tasks include things like walking the dog, flossing your teeth, eating healthily, or practicing a certain skill.

You can manually log your tasks when you complete them, or Streaks can read data from things like the Health app. For instance, you can set up a task in Streaks to walk 5,000 steps per day, and Streaks will read your Health data to know when you hit the goal.

Streaks automatically knows when you complete tasks linked to the Health app

Streaks reminds you automatically when you need to complete a task

You can also create negative tasks to break bad habits

Create timed tasks to track mindfulness, brushing your teeth, or anything

There are also a variety of different customization options:

78 different color themes

Over 600 task icons to choose from

Choose how often a task needs to be completed or repeated

Sync your tasks over iCloud

View your current and best streak, and a whole range of other statistics

I use Streaks in a few different ways. I have it connected to my Apple Watch Activity Rings and Workouts as another way of staying consistent and tracking my progress. I also have a task for logging my weight, with the goal of stepping on the scale at least 5 times per week. Streaks is able to tap into the Health app to know when I weigh in because I use a HealthKit scale.

Streaks is also useful when you’re trying to break a habit. For example, I use Streaks to track how long it’s been since I drank a soda. Without knowing that it’s been over 160 days, I might be more inclined to break my habit and have one.

Streaks can be as simple or as powerful as you want, with a variety of different integrations and data points available. You can download Streaks for the Mac now on the Mac App Store for $4.99.

