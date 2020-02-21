No matter if you’re trying to sell your Mac or want to figure out if it’s compatible with the latest software update, it’s quick and easy to find out which Mac model you have.

A mix of different clues like notebook/desktop, hardware features, design, and more set apart the various Macs. However, if you’re not familiar with the different attributes, a couple of quick clicks will reveal the Mac model you have.

But if you can’t power on your Mac we’ll look at how to find your model number printed on the outside of the machine as well.

How to find out which Mac model you have

Find your Mac model in macOS

On your Mac, click the  in the top left corner Select About This Mac You Mac model will be shown just below the software version you’re running

Here’s how the process looks:

Now you should see your Mac model as shown in the image below:

Find the model number printed on your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro

If you can’t turn on your MacBook, you can find the model number on the bottom (e.g. A1707) It will be in small print in the of the case near the hinge. You can then do a quick google search for “Mac A1707 specs” to find out which Mac model you have.

Find the model number printed on your iMac

If you can’t power on your iMac, you’ll find the model number printed on the bottom of the stand, so you’ll need to flip it see it.

Find the model number printed on your Mac mini

The serial number for Mac minis is printed on the bottom backside, nearest to the ports.

Find the model number printed on your Mac Pro

Model numbers for Mac Pro computers are printed on the bottom of the machines.

Find your model number on your original Mac packaging

If you have it, you’ll also find the model number of your Mac on the original packaging.

You can get more details on finding your serial number and model for your other Apple devices here.

