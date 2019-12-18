Do you use Force Click a lot with your MacBook’s trackpad or standalone Magic Trackpad and wish you could use it with a mouse, too? Follow along for how to set up Force Click with a Logitech MX Master mouse or another customizable mouse.

Along with writing for 9to5Mac, I’m also a copy editor for the 9to5 network, and that means lots of reading and checking links. I probably use Force Click several hundred times a day, as it’s really helpful to quickly look up links without fully opening a new tab or browser window. But after a while, the firm press on the trackpad can get tiresome.

I’ve also been using a Logitech MX Master mouse for years, but didn’t think about mapping a Force Click to one of its buttons until recently.

Logitech’s latest mouse is the MX Master 3. It sports the ergonomic shape and highly customizable buttons like previous models, but now comes with USB-C, premium material upgrades, and more. Check out our full review here (meanwhile, previous versions sell for a nice discount).

macOS: How to set up Force Click with a Logitech MX Master mouse

Open the Logi Options app Select the button you’d like to assign to Force Click Swipe down in the list and choose “Look up” That’s it! If you have a different mouse with customizable buttons, try the same thing in the appropriate app

You can now use that button to emulate a Force Click, and it will give previews to links and well as pulling up dictionary definitions for words (press and hold on mouse button), more info in apps likes Messages, Maps, Calendars, and more.

Notably, there are a few functions that Look up on a mouse doesn’t replicate exactly as a Force Click like pulling up App Exposé from the Dock and File image previews. But it’s still really handy on a mouse for many use cases. Read more about all the ways to use Force Click here.

Here’s how the steps look:

Now you’ll see the various actions to assign to that button. Scroll down and click Look up to get Force Click functionality on your mouse.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Mac:

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: