Along with iOS 13’s new features and changes came Memoji Stickers, and they show up in the frequently used section of the emoji picker on the default keyboard. For those who don’t want them there, Apple is going to make it possible to remove Memoji Stickers from the iPhone and iPad keyboard. Follow along for the step-by-step details.
If you’re not a fan of Memoji Stickers or just don’t use them enough to justify them taking up space on your emoji keyboard, Apple has included the option to turn them off with iOS 13.3 for iPhone and iPad.
At the moment, iOS 13.3 is only available as a developer or public beta. You can learn more about Apple’s free public beta program here if you’d like to try it out. But before long, the feature will be available to all.
How to remove Memoji Stickers from the iPhone keyboard
- Make sure you’re running iOS 13.3 (in developer and public beta for now)
- Head to Settings > General > Keyboard
- Swipe down to the bottom and turn off Memoji Stickers
Here’s how it looks:
After swiping to the bottom of the keyboard settings main page, you’ll see the option to turn off Memoji Stickers.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
AirPods Pro:
- Shopping for AirPods Pro? Here’s how to find available stock without waiting weeks
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
iPhone & iPad:
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- iOS 13: How to use Reader View on iPhone and iPad
- How to change icons and colors for Reminders Lists on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to make subtasks and sublists with Reminders in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- iPadOS 13: How to make iPad app icons and text bigger
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
macOS Catalina:
- How to get started with and use Voice Control in macOS Catalina
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: