Along with iOS 13’s new features and changes came Memoji Stickers, and they show up in the frequently used section of the emoji picker on the default keyboard. For those who don’t want them there, Apple is going to make it possible to remove Memoji Stickers from the iPhone and iPad keyboard. Follow along for the step-by-step details.

If you’re not a fan of Memoji Stickers or just don’t use them enough to justify them taking up space on your emoji keyboard, Apple has included the option to turn them off with iOS 13.3 for iPhone and iPad.

At the moment, iOS 13.3 is only available as a developer or public beta. You can learn more about Apple’s free public beta program here if you’d like to try it out. But before long, the feature will be available to all.

How to remove Memoji Stickers from the iPhone keyboard

Make sure you’re running iOS 13.3 (in developer and public beta for now) Head to Settings > General > Keyboard Swipe down to the bottom and turn off Memoji Stickers

Here’s how it looks:

After swiping to the bottom of the keyboard settings main page, you’ll see the option to turn off Memoji Stickers.

