Enabling one of Safari’s handy features in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is a bit different than it used to be in iOS 12 and earlier. Read on for how to use Reader View on iPhone and iPad with the latest operating systems.
Reader View is a nice way to read web content as it offers a simplified and enlarged version of the text and images. macOS Catalina has retained the four-line icon to enable Reader View in the URL/search bar that was used in iOS 12 and earlier but in iOS 13, it isn’t as obvious how to enable on iPhone and iPad.
iOS 13: How to use Reader View on iPhone and iPad
- Open Safari
- Tap the aA icon on the left-hand side of the URL/search bar
- Tap Show Reader View (will be grayed out when not available)
- Alternately, to use Reader View immediately, long press on the Aa icon
Here’s how the process looks:
But, of course, you’ll more likely want to use the shortcut of long pressing on the aA icon for a smoother experience.
