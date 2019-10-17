How to change icons and colors for Reminders Lists on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

- Oct. 17th 2019 8:43 am PT

Among the subtle changes that have arrived with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina, Reminders Lists can now be customized with 60 different icons and a choice of 12 colors. Read on for how to change icons and colors for Reminders Lists on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The 60 new icons paired with the 12 colors give Apple users 720 ways to make their Reminders Lists unique and perfectly fit their own needs.

We’ll cover a couple of ways to change icons and colors in Reminders on iPhone and iPad first, then detail how the process looks on Mac.

How to change icons and colors for Reminders Lists on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

On iPhone and iPad (option 1):

  1. Open Reminders
  2. When looking at a List, tap the … icon in the top right corner
  3. Choose Name & Appearance
  4. Pick from the 12 color choices and 60 icon options
  5. Tap Done

How to change icons and colors Reminders Lists iPhone iPad walkthrough 1

Now pick your new icon and color.

How to change icons and colors Reminders Lists iPhone iPad walkthrough 2

On iPhone and iPad (option 2):

You can also edit icons and colors for Lists from the all Lists view.

  1. Tap Edit (top right on iPhone, top middle-left on iPad)
  2. Tap the “i” icon next to the List you want to customize
  3. Choose your new color and icon
  4. Tap Done

How to change icons and colors Reminders Lists iPhone iPad walkthrough 3

Tap Done when finished and follow the same steps to customize all of your Lists icons and colors.

On Mac:

  1. Open Reminders on your Mac
  2. Right-click on the List you want to change
  3. Choose Show Info
  4. Click the drop-down arrow next to the round icon
  5. Pick your new color and/or icon
  6. Click OK to save your changes

How to change icons and colors Reminders Lists iPhone iPad Mac

Now click on the drop-down arrow next to the List icon.

