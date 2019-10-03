iPad has officially received its own operating system with the arrival of iPadOS 13. One of the many changes includes new Home screen layout options. Follow along for how to make iPad app icons and their text bigger.

You can now fit more apps on the iPad Home screen than ever before. However, some might find the app icons and text becomes too small. There’s an easy way to change the app grid to feature fewer apps that makes them bigger at the same time. This also makes the dock and its apps larger.

You can also use the Bold Text setting to make apps’ text even easier to read.

iPadOS 13: How to make iPad app icons and text bigger

Open Settings and tap Display & Brightness on the left-hand side Swipe down and tap Bigger under “Home Screen Layout” You can also choose to enable Bold Text

Note that you can’t keep the Today View on the Home screen when using the “Bigger” Home screen option.

Here’s how the process looks:

Tap Bigger to enlarge the apps on your Home screen. You’ll notice “Keep Today View…” will become grayed out when “Bigger” is chosen.

You can also make app icon text easier to read by tapping the toggle next to Bold Text. However, keep in mind that this will apply across the entire operating system.

Here’s how the Bigger looks compared to the “More” Home screen default.

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: