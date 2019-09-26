The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro bring some amazing camera features, but some changes might have you wondering where familiar features have been moved. Read along for how to take timed photos with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera app.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a new Camera app that includes exclusive features like Night mode, a new ultra-wide lens, and more. Along with the UI changes of the Camera app on the latest iPhones, some features are a bit buried and aren’t immediately clear how to get to them.

For deeper dives on Night mode on all that’s new with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro camera systems, be sure to check out:

How to take timed photos with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera app

Open the Camera app If you see a ^ in the top center portion of your screen, tap it or swipe up on the viewfinder Now you’ll see a Camera control toolbar just above the shutter button Tap the timer icon to choose a 3s or 10s option You’ll see what you’ve selected confirmed in the top right corner (bottom right in landscape orientation) Tap the shutter button or a volume button to start the timer

Note: Some Camera modes like Video, Slo-mo, Pano, etc. don’t feature access to the toolbar or have a different toolbar.

Here’s how the process looks:

As shown in the images above, you also get access to controls for flash, Live Photos, aspect ratio, filters, and Night mode (when applicable).

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

iPhone & iPad:

Apple Watch:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: