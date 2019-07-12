watchOS 6: How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch

- Jul. 12th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

watchOS has allowed users to delete Apple Watch apps directly on the wearable, but only for third-party software. watchOS 6 is set to change that by giving the option to delete built-in apps right from Apple Watch.

The new functionality won’t allow users to delete all of the built-in Apple Watch apps, but it will make it possible to remove stock apps like Breathe, Stopwatch, World Clock, Timer, Alarms, Walkie-Talkie, Radio, and more.

Keep in mind watchOS 6 is currently only available as a developer beta and will be available to the public in the fall.

Note: there’s not an option to reinstall stock watchOS 6 apps for now in the current beta version once they’ve been deleted. However, that should come in later betas or in the public release this fall.

watchOS 6: How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch

  1. Head to the Home screen of your Apple Watch
  2. Do a long press on an app until you see them all wiggle
  3. Choose which built-in app you’d like to delete by tapping the “x”
  4. Confirm you’d like to delete the app

Here’s how these steps look:

delete built-in apps Apple Watch

Be sure to check out our review of over 80 new watchOS 6 features here and in the video below.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

HyperCube iPhone USB backup charger

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
watchOS 6

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.