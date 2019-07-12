watchOS has allowed users to delete Apple Watch apps directly on the wearable, but only for third-party software. watchOS 6 is set to change that by giving the option to delete built-in apps right from Apple Watch.

The new functionality won’t allow users to delete all of the built-in Apple Watch apps, but it will make it possible to remove stock apps like Breathe, Stopwatch, World Clock, Timer, Alarms, Walkie-Talkie, Radio, and more.

Keep in mind watchOS 6 is currently only available as a developer beta and will be available to the public in the fall.

Note: there’s not an option to reinstall stock watchOS 6 apps for now in the current beta version once they’ve been deleted. However, that should come in later betas or in the public release this fall.

watchOS 6: How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch

Head to the Home screen of your Apple Watch Do a long press on an app until you see them all wiggle Choose which built-in app you’d like to delete by tapping the “x” Confirm you’d like to delete the app

Here’s how these steps look:

Be sure to check out our review of over 80 new watchOS 6 features here and in the video below.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: