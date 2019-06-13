Does Safari on your iPhone and iPad pile up with open tabs? iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 look to simplify things with the option to automatically close Safari tabs after a certain period of time. Follow along for a look at this new feature.

Similar to features that Apple has rolled out to other areas of iOS, like the Messages app, a new option will automatically close tabs in Safari after one day, one week, or one month.

iOS 13 is currently only available as a developer beta, but Apple says the public beta will be arriving in July. Keep in mind it’s usually not ideal to run a beta on your primary iPhone as there will be various bugs, instability, and issues like decreased battery life.

iOS 13: How to automatically close Safari tabs on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Safari Swipe down again and choose Close Tabs Select After One Day, After One Week, or After One Month

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Now choose Close Tabs, and pick how often you want them to automatically close out.

