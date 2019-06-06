iOS 13 brings upgrades to Apple Maps and one of the new features rolling out is a Street View-like option called “Look Around.” Read on for how to use this latest Apple Maps feature in iOS 13.

Street View is a highly popular feature that Google Maps has offered for years. It gives users a 3D virtual view at how a location looks in real life and you can stroll up and down streets from your device. Apple has launched its own version of this with Look Around and it offers a smooth and sharp experience (in the locations the feature is available).

iOS 13 is currently only available as a developer beta, but Apple says the public beta will be arriving in July. Keep in mind it’s usually not ideal to run a beta on your primary iPhone as there will be various bugs, instability, and issues like decreased battery life.

How to use the new Street View-like ‘Look Around’ feature in Apple Maps on iOS 13

Open Maps Search for an address, landmark, or city (not many locations have support for now, but the Bay Area has good coverage) When available, tap the “Look Around” thumbnail with binoculars in the bottom left corner Pan with one finger, pinch to zoom, tap further down the street to move

Here’s how the new feature looks:

Information like streets, landmarks, and points of interest are overlayed in Look Around. Tap a POI to see more information.

As shown above, tap the minimize arrows in the top left corner to see the Look Around view as well as the map.

While it’s great to see Apple offer a Street View-like option, it will take some time for this feature to roll out across the US and globally.

