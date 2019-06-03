Apple officially unveils iOS 13 for iPhone at WWDC 2019 with Dark Mode, swipe keyboard, more

During its WWDC 2019 keynote this afternoon, Apple has officially unveiled iOS 13 for iPhone and iPad. We’ll update our story below with details as they’re announced.

iOS 13 and AirPods: Reply to messages instantly with Siri, share audio between people, HomePod handoff

Siri Shortcuts now built-in to iOS with support for new multi-step shortcuts and suggested automations

New “Photos” tab in the Photos app, easy to scroll by years, months, days, and all. You can scroll through individual days to see all photos taken on a certain day. Same for months and years. Organizes by events as well, such as birthdays and trips.

Photos now removes clutter such as duplications, better organization to “crate a diary of your life”

Brand new Photo editing experiences, easy to access controls such as Saturation, highlights, contrast, vibrance, white balance, and much more. Also works with videos, and you can now rotate a video directly in the Photos app

Camera and Photos: New Portrait Lighting options, can adjust the lighting effects – increase intensity smoothes skin for example

Memoji stickers for Messages, as well as in the system keyboard for other third-party apps

New Memoji options for makeup, accessories, and more

New security camera privacy protections in HomeKit: HomeKit Secure Video. The video is analyzed on your resident iPad, HomePod, or Apple TV. Then it is sent to Apple where no one can see it.

Apple launches “Sign in with Apple” as alternative to signing into services with Google and Facebook. Authentication via Face ID. Platforms can request access to email address, but you can hide it and Apple will create a fake random email that forwards to your real address

New Privacy options for sharing location with third-party apps: Allow just once, Background tracking Alerts, WiFi and Bluetooth protections

Share ETA in Maps to quickly send ETA to friends via Messages

Google Maps-like “Look Around” feature that gives you a 3D street level view of locations, smoothly move down the street to view stores and more

New launch screen in Apple Maps with favorites, collections for organizing favorites and creating shareable lists, organizing trips

All-new Apple Maps rolling out to the entire United States by the end of 2019

All-new Reminders app, rewritten from the ground up. Just type what you want and Reminders will know when and where to notify you, attach photos, Smart Lists, Tasks

Safari has per website preferences, Mail supports rich fonts

Dark Mode in Music app, live lyrics support as well

Redesigned share sheet with suggestions, easier to share things with one tap

New swipe keyboard built-in to iOS called QuickPath

Dark Mode is officially here, News, Home screen, Calendar, and more themed with new dark appearance

Major focus on performance with iOS 13: 30 percent faster Face ID unlock

App downloads are 50 percent smaller, app updates 60 percent smaller

2x faster app launch speed

