iOS 13 and AirPods: Reply to messages instantly with Siri, share audio between people, HomePod handoff

- Jun. 3rd 2019 11:02 am PT

In iOS 13, Apple has several new features dedicated for AirPods. First, incoming messages from Apple Messages or compatible third-party apps will be automatically played in your ear, and you can reply with your voice.

Apple is also adding new multi-user sharing features. If you are listening to music with AirPods, you can start sending music to another nearby iPhone owner.

Apple is also adding music handoff features for HomePod owners. If you are listening to music on your phone, you can come home and switch the playlist directly to the HomePod.

