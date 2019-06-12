iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 bring new three-finger gestures to make manipulating text easier than ever. Follow along for a look at how to use the new gestures for cut, copy, paste, undo, and redo on iPhone and iPad.

Shake to undo has been a sore point for many iOS users (particularly awkward on iPad), and this year iOS 13 brings a great alternative with new three-finger gestures. In addition to undo and redo options, the new gestures bring support for cut, copy, and paste.

iOS 13 is currently only available as a developer beta, but Apple says the public beta will be arriving in July. Keep in mind it’s usually not ideal to run a beta on your primary iPhone as there will be various bugs, instability, and issues like decreased battery life.

The gestures below work great paired with the new option to double-tap and select text in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

iOS 13: How to use the new gestures for cut, copy, paste, undo, and redo on iPhone and iPad

Copy: three-finger pinch Cut: three-finger double pinch Paste: three-finger pinch out (expand) Undo: three-finger swipe left (or three-finger double tap) Redo: three-finger swipe right Shortcut menu: three-finger single tap

When you successfully use one of the three-finger gestures in iOS 13, you’ll see a confirmation at the top of your screen. Here’s how this looks on iPhone:

