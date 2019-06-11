Improved collaboration with iCloud Drive is arriving with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina. Follow along for how to share iCloud Drive folders from iPhone and iPad in the newest software releases.

Shared folders has been a long requested feature from iCloud Drive users and the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac software offers up an easy way to share with others, including multiple folders at a time. There are also some handy permission options that come along with the new feature.

iOS 13 is currently only available as a developer beta, but Apple says the public beta will be arriving in July. Keep in mind it’s usually not ideal to run a beta on your primary iPhone as there will be various bugs, instability, and issues like decreased battery life.

iOS 13: How to share iCloud Drive folders from iPhone and iPad

Open the Files app and navigate to iCloud Drive Firm press on a folder then tap Share To share multiple folders, tap Select Choose multiple folders, tap the Share icon (square with up arrow)

Here’s a more detailed look at the process on iPhone:

To quickly share one folder, firm press and use the share option toward the bottom of the list.

You can also swipe up on the share sheet as shown below and choose Add People. This will allow you to share the same folder with multiple people.

At the bottom of the screen, you can dial in sharing permissions like who can view the folders and if they can make changes. The default is set as “Only people you invite” can access the folders, and “Can make changes” for permission.

If you’d like to share multiple folders, tap Select as shown above in third and fourth screenshots then tap the share icon.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: