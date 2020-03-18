How to skip your March Apple Card payment without interest

- Mar. 18th 2020 1:53 pm PT

Another measure Apple has taken to help with the impact of coronavirus is allowing Apple Card customers to skip their March payments with no penalty or interest. However, the offer isn’t automatic, read on for how to get it set up for your account.

Over the weekend, Apple started sharing emails with Apple Card customers giving a heads up that it would be allowing them to skip this month’s payment without interest.

How to skip March Apple Card payment without interest

  1. In the Wallet app on your iPhone, you can send a message to Apple Card support asking saying something like, “I’d like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.”
  2. Alternatively, you can follow this link that will open an Apple Business Chat with Apple Card Customer support with the request pre-filled in the text field.

For more info on Apple Card support, you can check out Apple’s landing page here.

Apple has been very proactive in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It closed all of its retail stores (except for those reopening in China) starting last weekend, is expediting the review process for COVID-19-related apps from reputable sources, and donating to the Silicon Valley Strong initiative.

