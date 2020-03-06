How to clean and sanitize your iPhone without damaging it

With coronavirus making its way around the world, even if it’s not in your city, you might be thinking about ways to stay healthy. Along with washing your hands regularly, cleaning your iPhone can be an important measure, considering how many places we use them and how they host lots of germs. Let’s take a look at several ways you can clean and sanitize your iPhone without damaging it.

A recent study from the Journal of Hospital Infection found that coronaviruses “can persist on inanimate surfaces like metal, glass, or plastic for up to nine days,” but that they’re easily wiped out with something like isopropyl alcohol (via the Verge).

The tricky part is that Apple doesn’t recommend using cleaning solutions or isopropyl alcohol on iPhones as it may damage the oleophobic fingerprint-resistant coating on your screen.

For the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple says it’s okay to use some warm water and soap, but for the iPhone XS and older, it only recommends using a soft slightly dampened cloth. Of course, you could live on the riskier side and just use a Clorox wipe or alcohol on your screen anyway, but here’s what Apple officially recommends:

Unplug all cables and turn off your iPhone.

Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth — for example, a lens cloth.

If material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water. (iPhone 11 and 11 Pro only for soap)

Avoid getting moisture in openings.

Don’t use cleaning products or compressed air.

Let’s look at some more options:

Use an antimicrobial cleaning cloth

What may be the easiest and most cost-effective way to clean and sanitize your iPhone without alcohol or cleaning products is to use an antibacterial/antimicrobial cloth that uses Silverclear. This keeps the softness of the microfiber cloth intact by using a liquid silver application instead of silver thread so it won’t scratch your iPhone’s screen.

The DG-300 Silverclear used on some microfiber cloths is registered with the EPA and claims to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and prevent the spread of viruses. (Note: We haven’t seen research specifically on Silverclear’s ability to kill coronaviruses.)

You can find a multi-pack of antimicrobial microfiber cloths for under $20.

Apply a screen protector, then use disinfecting wipes

Whether you’d like to do this temporarily with coronavirus (or also during cold/flu season) or adopt it as a long-term solution, popping a screen protector on will keep any cleaning wipes from damaging the screen coating on your iPhone.

There are lots of affordable glass screen protectors for iPhone between $5-$30, and if you haven’t tried one in a while, they’ve become much easier to install over the last couple of years.

With your iPhone’s display covered, you can feel free to disinfect your iPhone with something like small device wipes, Clorox or Lysol wipes, or a little bit of 60-70% isopropyl alcohol (don’t put it directly on your screen, dab it on a microfiber cloth, then wipe down your smartphone).

Clean and sanitize with a UV smartphone cleaner

PhoneSoap is the most popular option on the market when it comes to sanitizing your iPhone with UV light. This is the most expensive option but provides a fast and easy way for you and your family/friends/coworkers to clean any size iPhone or Android smartphone.

PhoneSoap uses two UV-C bulbs to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and the results are clinically proven. This portable smartphone sanitizer also charges your device while it’s being cleaned (features both a USB-C and USB-A port).

PhoneSoap Go typically sells for $99 with PhoneSoap Pro going for $119. The company also has its larger HomeSoap product up for preorder that cleans a wide variety of items.

