Looking to tidy up the built-in browser on your Mac or fix some issues you’re seeing with websites? Read on for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies in Safari.
There are two different processes to clear history/cookies and the cache in Safari on a Mac. We’ll look at how to do each below. Browsing history and cookies will be one part of the data that’s saved when visiting websites, and clearing the cache will include the bigger picture.
Whether you’re just wanting to do some regular maintenance or having some issues with browsing in Safari that you want to clear up, follow along below…
For how to clear history and website data on iPhone and iPad, check out our tutorial here.
Mac: How to clear the cache, history, and cookies in Safari
Clear history and cookies
- Open Safari
- In the menu bar (top left of your screen) click History
- At the bottom of the menu, choose Clear History…
- Use the drop-down menu to pick what timeframe you want to clear history and cookies from Safari
- One last time, click Clear History
Clear Cache
- Click on Safari in the menu bar and choose Preferences…
- Near the top-right corner, click on the Advanced tab
- At the bottom of that window, click the checkbox next to Show Develop menu in menu bar
- Now head back to the menu bar, click Develop
- About halfway down, click Empty Caches
