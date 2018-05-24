iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache

It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iPhone and iPad. From iOS’ browser, Safari, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear them and free up space on iPhone and iPad.

While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, doing so can be different depending on the third-party app. We’ll first look at how to wipe out the Safari cache on iPhone and iPad and then tackle other apps.

How to clear cache on iPhone & iPad

Safari

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Safari Swipe down again and tap Clear History and Website Data, tap it once again to confirm

Alternately, if you’d like to clear data from individual websites, without clearing the entire Safari cache, tap Advanced , Website Data , then Edit.

Third-party apps

Clearing the cache of third-party apps varies from developer to developer. As seen below, some like Slack offer an option in the app preferences in iOS Settings, while others like Facebook don’t. Check out the settings of your apps to see your options.

For apps that don’t provide a clear cache button, deleting the app and reinstalling it is the next option.

You can always take a look at Settings → General → iPhone Storage to prioritize which third-party apps you may want to tackle first.

