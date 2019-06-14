Spam and other unwanted calls have become a real nuisance over the past few years. Luckily, Apple is bringing a new feature to iOS 13 that allows users to automatically silence unknown and spam calls on iPhone. Read on for how this smart feature works and how to enable it in iOS 13.

The new option to automatically silence unknown callers brings to life a feature request we wrote about earlier this year. The feature is opt-in, so users need to head into settings to manually turn it on. But once enabled, here’s how it works to automatically silence unknown numbers:

iOS uses Siri intelligence to allow calls to ring your phone from numbers in Contacts, Mail, and Messages. All other calls are automatically sent to voicemail.

iOS 13 is currently only available as a developer beta, but Apple says the public beta will be arriving in July. Keep in mind it’s usually not ideal to run a beta on your primary iPhone as there will be various bugs, instability, and issues like decreased battery life.

iOS 13: How to automatically silence unknown and spam calls on iPhone

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Phone Tap the toggle next to Silence Unknown Callers

Here’s how these steps look:

This is a really useful feature and offers a much better user experience compared to manually blocking numbers (which is impossible given the overwhelming amount of numbers spam calls come from).

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: