watchOS 6: How to update software directly on Apple Watch

Jul. 17th 2019

0

Updating your Apple Watch is easier than ever with watchOS 6. Read on for how to update software directly on Apple Watch.

watchOS 6 is bringing a dedicated App Store to Apple Watch for the first time and it also brings software updates that can be downloaded and installed directly on the wearable. This is a handy change from watchOS 5 and earlier that required watchOS updates to be initiated from the iPhone Watch app.

Note: watchOS 6 is currently only available as a developer beta and will be available to the public in the fall.

  1. Open Settings on your Apple Watch and tap General
  2. Toward the top, choose Software Update
  3. If a watchOS update is available, tap Download and Install

Follow along below for a closer look at the process:

As has been the case with previous watchOS software, you’ll still need to have 50% or greater battery life and have your watch on the charger when performing a software update.

If you’d like to download and install an update, make sure your watch battery is at least 50% and charging and connected to Wi-Fi.

How to update software directly on Apple Watch walkthrough

Apple also highlights that you shouldn’t remove the watch from the charger during the installation process.

