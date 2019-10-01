Want to master instantly switching from shooting photos to capturing a video? Follow along for how to use the QuickTake video shortcut with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cameras.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a new Camera app that includes exclusive features like Night mode, an interface to make use of the new ultra-wide lens, and more. There are also some new features like QuickTake on the latest iPhones to make it easy to shoot video without having to switch camera modes manually.

Notably, the gesture for QuickTake has taken the place of burst mode. Read along here for how to use burst mode with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

How to use the QuickTake video shortcut with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro cameras

Open the Camera app Press and hold the shutter button (without changing from Photo mode) Release to stop recording a video Swipe to the lock icon to keep recording a video without having to continue holding the button (right in portrait, down in landscape orientation) Tap the red square to end and save your video

Here’s how the process looks:

The other option if you want to keep recording a video without having to hold the shutter button down is to swipe toward the lock icon.

If you do that, you’ll also get the shutter button to snap still images while you’re recording.

If you used the video lock option, tap the red square to stop recording and save your video.

