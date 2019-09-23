How to use burst mode with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cameras

- Sep. 23rd 2019 2:01 pm PT

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro bring some fantastic camera upgrades, including a new ultra-wide angle lens, Night mode, and more. However, there are changes to how some previous features work. Follow along for how to use burst mode with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cameras.

You’ve probably developed muscle memory for the burst mode camera feature on your iPhone. If you’ve just gotten an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you probably quickly realized the same press and hold gesture doesn’t activate burst mode anymore.

Pressing and holding the shutter button on the iPhone 11 lineup now activates QuickTake, a way to shoot videos quickly without switching from photo mode. So here’s the new gesture to use burst mode…

How to use burst mode with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro camera

  1. Press and immediately drag the shutter button to the left for portrait orientation photos
  2. Press and immediately drag the shutter button up for landscape photos
  3. Let go when you’re done shooting
  4. That’s it! 😄

For more details on how to use the Camera app with your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, check out our tutorial here.

Here’s how the process looks:

How to use burst mode iPhone 11 camera walkthrough 1

When you’re ready to shoot with burst mode, do a fluid motion of pressing, and sliding the shutter button up when in landscape mode or left when shooting in portrait orientation.

You’ll see the burst mode counter appear in the middle of where the shutter button normally sits.

How to use burst mode with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cameras walkthrough 3

If you don’t swipe up quick enough after pressing the shutter button, here’s what you’ll see when QuickTake is activated.

How to use burst mode iPhone 11 camera walkthrough 4

