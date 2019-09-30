Want to change the aspect ratio for iPhone 11 camera shots? Follow along for how to take square photos and more with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a new Camera app that includes exclusive features like Night mode, an interface to make use of the new ultra-wide lens, and more. However, with the UI changes to the Camera app on the latest iPhones, some features are a bit buried, and it may not be clear at first how to get to them.

For deeper dives on Night mode on all that’s new with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro camera systems, be sure to check out:

How to take square photos with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Open the Camera Tap the ^ icon in the upper center portion of your screen (or swipe up on the viewfinder) Tap 4:3 (that’s the default) Now choose Square Snap your photo(s)

Here’s how the process looks:

Follow the same steps to shoot in a 16:9 aspect ratio:

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

iPhone & iPad:

Apple Watch:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: