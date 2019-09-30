How to take square photos with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

- Sep. 30th 2019 1:45 pm PT

0

Want to change the aspect ratio for iPhone 11 camera shots? Follow along for how to take square photos and more with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a new Camera app that includes exclusive features like Night mode, an interface to make use of the new ultra-wide lens, and more. However, with the UI changes to the Camera app on the latest iPhones, some features are a bit buried, and it may not be clear at first how to get to them.

For deeper dives on Night mode on all that’s new with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro camera systems, be sure to check out:

How to take square photos with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

  1. Open the Camera
  2. Tap the ^ icon in the upper center portion of your screen (or swipe up on the viewfinder)
  3. Tap 4:3 (that’s the default)
  4. Now choose Square
  5. Snap your photo(s)

Here’s how the process looks:

how to take square photos iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro

Follow the same steps to shoot in a 16:9 aspect ratio:

How to take square photos iPhone 11 walkthrough 2

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

iPhone & iPad:

Apple Watch:

Spike slack competitor

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

Apple's iPhone 11 includes dual cameras, night mode for cameras, new colors, and more. iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max includes a triple camera, A13 chip, Super Retina XDR screen, and more.
iPhone 11 Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.