Sidecar is a slick new feature that’s arrived with macOS Catalina and iPadOS 13 that lets users turn their iPad into an external Mac display either wirelessly or wired. Follow along for how to check iPad and Mac Sidecar hardware requirements and more.
Sidecar worked with any iPad that was able to run iPadOS 13 during the developer beta period. But with the official release, only newer iPads are able to take advantage of the feature (Apple may have seen performance issues with Sidecar on older iPads or other problems).
In addition to your Mac running macOS Catalina and your iPad running iPadOS 13, read on below for what hardware you’ll need, along with a few other software requirements.
How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- If you’re not sure, check what Mac and iPad model you have
- On Mac: > About This Mac / On iPad: Settings > General > About
- Check them against the hardware requirements below
- Make sure Bluetooth, WiFi, and Handoff are turned on for both devices
- Make sure you’re using the same Apple ID for iCloud on both your iPad and Mac
To use Sidecar, on your Mac head to System Preferences > Sidecar > Connect to.
If you’re having trouble getting Sidecar to work, Apple notes two more things:
- Both devices are within 10 meters (30 feet) of each other.
- The iPad is not sharing its cellular connection and the Mac is not sharing its Internet connection.
For more details on Sidecar, check out Apple’s support document here.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
macOS Catalina:
- How to set up Screen Time on your Mac in macOS Catalina
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
iPhone & iPad:
- How to share your location on iPhone and more with the Find My app
- How to check if your iPhone 6s is eligible for Apple’s new repair program
- iPadOS 13: How to make iPad app icons and text bigger
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use iCloud Keychain to manage and store your passwords
- How to take timed photos with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera app
- How to use Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Apple Watch:
- How to add hourly Taptic Chime alerts to Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 5: Using the Always-On display and how to turn it off
- watchOS 6: How to stream and play Apple Books audiobooks on Apple Watch
- What are noise alerts on Apple Watch in watchOS 6?
- watchOS 6: How to download apps directly on Apple Watch
- watchOS 6: How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: