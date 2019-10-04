How to add hourly Taptic Chime alerts to Apple Watch

watchOS 6 brings a variety of new features and improvements and one of them is the ability to add hourly Taptic Chimes to your Apple watch. Follow along below for how to turn them on.
Taptic Chimes add a useful and fun way to be more in tune with what time it is. In addition to being able to set up top of the hour Chimes, you can opt to get the alerts every 30 or 15 minutes on your Apple Watch.
Keep in mind you’ll need to be updated to watchOS 6 to use the new Taptic Chimes feature.
How to add hourly Taptic Chimes to Apple Watch
- Open Settings on your Apple Watch
- Swipe down and tap on Accessibility
- Swipe down and tap Chimes
- Tap the toggle at the top to turn them on
- Under Schedule, choose Hourly, 30 minutes, or 15 minutes
- Under Sounds, you can choose between Bells or Birds
Note: You can follow the same steps (starting from #2) on the iPhone Watch app.
Here’s how the process looks:
After you toggle on Chimes, choose what time interval you’d like them and what sounds you prefer.
Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch Series 5: Using the Always-On display and how to turn it off
- watchOS 6: How to stream and play Apple Books audiobooks on Apple Watch
- watchOS 6: How to use the split bill and tip calculator features on Apple Watch
- What are noise alerts on Apple Watch in watchOS 6?
- watchOS 6: How to update software directly on Apple Watch
- watchOS 6: How to download apps directly on Apple Watch
- watchOS 6: How to record Voice Memos on Apple Watch
- watchOS 6: How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch
iPhone & iPad:
- iPadOS 13: How to make iPad app icons and text bigger
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use the QuickTake video shortcut with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro cameras
- How to take square photos with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use iCloud Keychain to manage and store your passwords
- How to take timed photos with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera app
- How to use Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Did your iOS update fail? Here’s how to troubleshoot
- iOS 13: How to use Dark Mode on iPhone
- iOS 13: How to use Memoji Stickers on iPhone
- iOS 13: How to delete apps on iOS 13 for iPhone and iPad
- iOS 13: How to automatically close Safari tabs on iPhone and iPad
- iOS 13: How to customize ‘Announce Messages with Siri’ alerts
- iOS 13: How to choose profile photo and display name for iMessage
- iOS 13: How to use the new gestures for cut, copy, paste, and undo on iPhone and iPad
- iOS 13: How to set iPhone Communication Limits for your kid with Screen Time
- iOS 13: How to use the new Street View-like ‘Look Around’ feature in Apple Maps
- How to protect your hearing with iOS 13 and watchOS 6
- How to find a lost iPhone, iPad or Mac – even if it’s offline
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: