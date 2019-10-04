How to add hourly Taptic Chime alerts to Apple Watch

watchOS 6 brings a variety of new features and improvements and one of them is the ability to add hourly Taptic Chimes to your Apple watch. Follow along below for how to turn them on.

Taptic Chimes add a useful and fun way to be more in tune with what time it is. In addition to being able to set up top of the hour Chimes, you can opt to get the alerts every 30 or 15 minutes on your Apple Watch.

Keep in mind you’ll need to be updated to watchOS 6 to use the new Taptic Chimes feature.

How to add hourly Taptic Chimes to Apple Watch

Open Settings on your Apple Watch Swipe down and tap on Accessibility Swipe down and tap Chimes Tap the toggle at the top to turn them on Under Schedule, choose Hourly, 30 minutes, or 15 minutes Under Sounds, you can choose between Bells or Birds

Note: You can follow the same steps (starting from #2) on the iPhone Watch app.

Here’s how the process looks:

After you toggle on Chimes, choose what time interval you’d like them and what sounds you prefer.

Apple Watch:

iPhone & iPad:

