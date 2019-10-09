iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS all include the revamped Find My app that combines Apple’s previous Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps. Here’s how to share your location with friends and family on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with the Find My app.

In addition to being able to share your location and see others’ in the Find My app, you can also see where your friends and family are in the Messages app.

Apple highlights how turning on location sharing for Find My also enables Home app automation and HomePod functionality.

Here’s how location sharing with Find My works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more:

Share your location with family and friends in Messages and Find My, make personal requests using Siri on HomePod, and use automations in the Home app.

How to share your location on iPhone and more with the Find My app

Open Settings on iPhone or iPad Tap your name at the top Choose Find My Tap the toggle next to Share My Location to turn it on

Here’s how the process looks:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

iPhone & iPad:

Apple Watch:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: