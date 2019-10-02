One of the great new additions with the iPhone 11 lineup is an ultra wide camera that allows users to capture a much greater field of view without needing an external lens. Read on for how to use the ultra wide camera on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro including how to manually dial in your focal length.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a new Camera app that includes exclusive features like Night mode, a fresh interface to make use of the new ultra wide lens, and more.

One thing to keep in mind about the ultra wide camera on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, it doesn’t have optical image stabilization (OIS) built-in like the wide and telephoto cameras. So the steadier you can hold your iPhone when using the ultra wide lens, the better results you’ll get. Also, Night mode doesn’t work with the ultra wide camera.

As for specs, the ultra wide camera on the latest iPhones has a 120-degree field of view, an f2.4 aperture, and a 5-element lens.

How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Open the Camera app Tap “0.5” just above the shutter button to switch to the ultra wide camera Hold your iPhone steady and snap your photos 😄 Alternately, you can press and hold a zoom button like “1” or “0.5” to dial in a focal length manually in between the default settings

Here’s how using the ultra wide camera looks on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro:

If you’d like to fine-tune the focal length for your shot, press and hold one of the zoom buttons and slide it up or down as shown below.

